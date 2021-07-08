262 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 4 deaths reported in J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 262 new covid-19 cases while four persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 120 cases were from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir, taking the total tally to 318023.

Regarding the deaths, they said, two each were reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir valley, taking the fatality count to 4353.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 53 cases, Baramulla 22, Budgam 5, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 11, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 11, Shopian 0, Jammu 25, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 16, Doda 21, Kathua 6, Samba 3, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 8, Ramban 10 and Reasi 17.

Moreover, they said, 353 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 136 from Jammu Division and 217 from Kashmir. So far 310326 people have recovered while there are 3344 active cases—1491 in Jammu and 1853 in Kashmir. (Agency)