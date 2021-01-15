Journalist Nidhi Razdan says her Harvard job offer was fake

NEW DELHI: Senior broadcast journalist, Nidhi Razdan, who last year quit NDTV “to teach journalism at Harvard University” has said the job offer by the Ivy League university was actually fake and that she was a “victim of a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack”.

Razdan quit NDTV in June last year after 21 years of affiliation with the news channel saying she would be taking up a teaching role at Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as associate professor.

However, in a detailed note unloaded by her on Twitter Friday afternoon, the former NDTV anchor said that she had learnt from Harvard lately that they had not made any offer to her to join their faculty as an Associate Professor of journalism

“After hearing from the university, I have now learnt that I have been a victim of a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack” wherein the perpetrators used “clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts”.

Razdan has now lodged a police complaint over the matter even as she has written to Harvard University authorities “to take the matter seriously”.

Following the purported offer last year, Razdan said she was made to believe that she would be joining the university in September last year and then in January in view of the prevailing pandemic.