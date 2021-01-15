5 Persons Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Poonch

POONCH: Five persons were injured when a minibus they were travelling in turned turtle in Poonch district of Jammu on Friday.

Official sources told that at 8:40 hours, the vehicle (Canter) bearing Registration No. JK02V-8466 was on its way from Mandi towards Poonch when it met with the accident at Chandak near Christ School, resulting in minor injuries to five passengers.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Poonch and include Ashaq Hussain (50) son of Shabir Hussain of Sathra, Mohammad Javaid (35) son of Abdul Khalid of Gursai, Wali Mohammad (22) son of Mohammad Sheikh of Azamabad, Mohammad Iqbal (18) son of Mohammad Sadiq of Dara Dullian and Mohammad Shabir (17) son of Mohammad Aslam of Khanater, the officials added.