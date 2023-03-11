Job aspirants take out candle march against JKSSB

*Farooq, Mehbooba among many leaders join

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti among many other political leaders joined candle march of JKSSB aspirants taken out this evening in centre of Jammu City.

Thousands of JKSSB aspirants gathered this evening at Ranbir Library Chowk in Jammu City, where they staged a strong protest against JKSSB. Raising slogans against J&K administration and JKSSB, they demanded that contract with Aptech company be revoked and examination conducted from a company with clean reputation. The protestors alleged that the authorities are putting their career at stake by allowing a blacklisted company to take examinations.

Thereafter, the agitating aspirants took out a candle march and tried to move towards Governor House but a strong contingent of police foiled their attempt and intercepted them near Amphalla Jail from where they dispersed peacefully.

NC president Farooq Abdullah along with other party leaders also joined the protesting job aspirants at Ranbir Library Chowk. He lambasted the J&K administration for suppressing the voice of unemployed youth. He demanded JKSSB to cancel contract with blacklisted company Aptech and some immaculate company to conduct recruitment exams.

Later, Mehbooba Mufti along with her supporters also joined the protesting students and accompanied them during candle march. “The exams calendar issued by JKSSB must be canceled as Aptech is a blacklisted company. Such company should not be allowed to conduct exams.” PDP fully supports the demand of JKSSB aspirants for revoking contract with Aptech company, she asserted.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma also joined JKSSB aspirants in their candle march protest. He was accompanied by party leaders Ashok Sharma (ex-MLA), Gourav Chopra, Anil Kohli, Raj Gopal Sharma, Mushtaq Ahmed and Anil Nargotra.

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson of DPAP Salman Nizami said “It is unfortunate that a blacklisted company is awarded a contract to decide the fate of our youths. When our youth are not satisfied with the company, it is the duty of Government to replace the company with someone which has outstanding track record.”