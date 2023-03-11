Delay in release of installments hampering implementation of ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Dy Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Stating that that the delay in the release of the installments to beneficiaries is hampering the implementation of the ‘Housing for All’ scheme, Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria today appealed the Government to take requisite steps to address the issue.

Billawaria was chairing the 16th Housing for All Standing Committee meeting in the conference hall of JMC to discuss the scheme’s progress and the way forward. The meeting was attended by the standing committee members– Suriender Sharma, Suneet Raina, Pritam Singh, Shardha Kumari, Inderjeet Kour Randhawa and officers of concerned departments.

During the meeting, the committee discussed payment issues, the progress of beneficiaries’ homes and the new household beneficiaries who have applied for the scheme.

Deputy Mayor Jammu, who is also the Chairman of the Housing for All Committee, raised serious questions about the non-release of installments to the beneficiaries, and new cases still waiting to submit their cases. He said that despite the assurance of the Housing and Urban Development Department, the installments of the beneficiaries have not been released so far and those who have applied are still waiting for the release of the same.

He said that the objective of the Housing for All scheme is to provide shelter to the homeless people and those living in slums, but the delay in the release of the installments has made the beneficiaries anxious. He said that the present Government has taken several steps to provide housing to the homeless people and those living in slums, but the non-release of installments has become a major problem in the implementation of the scheme.

The Committee resolved to take swift action in order to reduce any delays in payment and to ensure that all beneficiaries receive their payments on time. Additionally, the Committee noted that the construction of beneficiaries’ homes is to be completed as soon as possible.

Billawaria urged the Government to ensure the release of the installments to the beneficiaries as soon as possible so that they can avail the benefits of the scheme and get the shelter they deserve.