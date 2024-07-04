JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand), July 4: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Thursday.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren.

Soren on June 28, was released on bail in a land scam case after spending around five months in jail.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Soren to form the government in the state, a day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister’s post.

Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role on Wednesday.

Champai Soren took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Earlier on December 29, Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

The event was termed as ‘Sankalp Diwas’ by mark beginning of an era of new Jharkhand.

In 2019, JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. (AGENCIES)