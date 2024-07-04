Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Jammu Cyber Police Sounds Alert On Fake Online Sale Of Helicopter Tickets

Jammu, July 4: In view of fake online sale of helicopter tickets to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, the Jammu Cyber Police on Thursday has sounded alert for the general public to this effect.

In an advisory circulated by the Jammu Cyber Cell Police on the social media platform, it has been informed to the general public that the fraudsters are offering fake onilne helicopter tickets on different websites for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and Amarnath Yatra.

“Anybody while booking tickets should properly check the authenticity of websites or shall book tickets from authentic sources,” the advisory said.

It further said that for any query or reporting any cyber crime, call on 1930 or lodge complaint online on www.cybercrime.gov.in

The advisory, however advised, the general public to be careful and stay safe.