Former J&K Minister Bukhari Rejoins PDP

SRINAGAR, July 4: Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister in the PDP-BJP government Syed Basharat Bukhari on Thursday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party after nearly six years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have always fulfilled my responsibility to represent the aspirations of the people,” Bukhari said after joining the party. He said that he met Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday and decided to join.

Bukhari was expelled by the PDP in 2018 on charges of anti-party activities after the PDP-BJP coalition government fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

In December 2018, Bukhari joined the National Conference.

Again in 2021, he left the National Conference and joined Sajad Lone led People’s Conference, from where he was also expelled in June 2023.

Bukhari had joined the PDP in 2003 and got elected from the Sangrama constituency in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in 2008 and 2014. He was Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Relief and Rehabilitation in the previous PDP-BJP government.