J&K | Incharge SE Gets Additional Charges

JAMMU, July 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed Sunil Kumar Sharma, in-charge Superintending Engineer of the Hydraulic Circle Baramulla, to also assume the roles of Superintending Engineer for the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) and the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA).

He will manage these additional responsibilities alongside his current duties until further notice.

