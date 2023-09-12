JMC fully prepared to tackle Dengue, Malaria: Billawaria

‘People should not panic’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria today said that the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is fully prepared to tackle the Dengue and Malaria and people should not become panicky in this regard.

Talking to reporters here, today along with Health Officer JMC, Billawaria reassured the public that the JMC is well-prepared to handle any situation and urged them not to panic. He explained in detail the initiatives being taken by the JMC to prevent the spread of Dengue. He, while sharing the concerns of the people regarding the Dengue and Malaria, emphasized the commitment of the JMC in safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens. “We understand the apprehensions of our citizens with the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria,” Deputy Mayor said. “I want to assure you that the JMC has been actively working to combat these diseases. Our dedicated teams have been deployed across the city to finish mosquito breeding grounds and our healthcare facilities are well-prepared to provide necessary medical care”.

The Deputy Mayor highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments and urged citizens to take preventive measures at the individual level, such as maintaining clean surroundings and using mosquito repellents. Billawaria said that JMC is working in close coordination with the other departments to monitor and control the spread of Dengue and Malaria. “Our healthcare infrastructure is equipped to handle any increase in cases and we have sufficient medical supplies to provide treatment to those affected”. Deputy Mayor urged the residents of Jammu to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities in its anti Dengue and Malaria drive. He stressed the importance of awareness and community cooperation in controlling the spread of these diseases.

Billawaria also urged the business community, particularly those running tire shops to maintain high standards of sanitation. “Mosquitoes can breed in stagnant water and it is crucial that all businesses establishments including tire shops take proactive steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds in their premises. By doing so, they contribute significantly to JMC’s effort in preventing dengue and malaria,” he added.

The JMC Health Officer stressed the importance of sanitation for businesses men, particularly tire shops, in preventing the spread of these diseases and highlighted the option of imposing fines on those who violate the law. He also said that the roster of fogging is already being issued for all the 75 wards of JMC and the first round will be completed on the September 18.