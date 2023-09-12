DM flags off Digital Van to assist ISSS pension scheme applicants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: District Magistrate Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya today flagged off a Digital Van dedicated to assist applicants of the ISSS pension schemes in the district.

The ISSS pension scheme provides for monthly financial assistance to elderly citizens, widows/divorcees and individuals with physical disabilities.

District Social Welfare Officer Mamta Rajput and other officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

As part of this initiative, special camps have been organised to address application-related issues within the ISSS pension scheme. These camps will primarily focus on pension cases rejected due to deficiency of certificates from various departments, including Revenue, FCS&CA, Health and Social Welfare.

In his address, District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya underscored the significance of this initiative, aimed at streamlining the application process and extending much-needed assistance to potential beneficiaries. The Digital Van will serve as a mobile platform, effectively facilitating applicants in meeting the eligibility criteria for the ISSS pension scheme.

The District Magistrate urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that deserving beneficiaries avail the benefits of this drive. This collaborative effort holds the key to make this initiative a resounding success.

Tehsil-wise camp schedules have been formulated for the period from September 14 to September 21, with camps running between 11 am and 4 pm in specific locations.

In Jammu, the Parade Ground will host the camp, while in Jammu West, the Tehsil Office Gole is the designated venue. Additionally, camps will be conducted at Nagrota, with locations at Panchayat Ghar Nadora and Panchayat Ghar Jagti, as well as in Dansal at Panchayat Ghar Dansal. These strategically planned camps aim to facilitate residents of their respective tehsils, providing assistance and services during the specified time frame.

Block-wise camps have been scheduled to organised at the respective BDO offices across Jammu district for various dates in September. Their schedule is as: September 14 for Bishnah, RS Pura and Akhnoor; September 15 for Arnia, Miran Sahib and Maira Mandrian; September 16 for Suchetgarh, Marh and Chowki Choura; September 17 for Samwan; September 18 for Kharahballi and Bhalwal; September 19 for Bhalwal Brahmana and Phallain Mandal; September 20 for Khour and Mathwar; and September 21 for Pargwal and Satwari.