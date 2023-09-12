Yuva Rajput Sabha takes out awareness rally from Jammu to Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Ahead of resuming their agitation over Sarore Toll Plaza, Yuva Rajput Sabha today took out an awareness rally from Jammu to Kathua and sought blessings of Mata Bawe Wali and Maharaja Hari Singh.

Click here to watch video

Led by YRS President Vikram Singh Vicky, the rally started from the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Vikram Chowk Bridge. Core committee members, stakeholders and many others from Dogra community took part in the rally to Kathua.

A large number of people from Vijaypur, Gurha Slathian, Samba, DayalaChak and other areas welcomed ream YRS and extended their full support for the efforts being made by the Sabha members.

While reaching at Kathua, Vikram paid tribute to Maharaja Gulab Singh and then took the blessing at of Kali Mata at the temple where Mahant Giri Ji Maharaj showered his blessings and said the entire Sadhu Samaj always stands with YRS.

While addressing from the stage at Ram Leela Ground Kathua, Vikram said the stand of YRS is very clear over Toll Plaza and they always stand for the welfare of Jammu.

Vicky also extended invitation to everyone for the upcoming event of grand celebration of birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on 23rd September and said that this event is a proud moment for Dogra community.

Rajan Singh Happy, Ex President of YRS, also said that the unity of Dogra community is very important for the future of Dogras.

YRS Team members, who are present in today’s rally, included Ramesh Singh, Mohan Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Rakesh Singh, Rajesh Singh, Balbir Singh, Mandeep Singh, Mukesh Singh, Sumit Singh, Bhanu Partap, Avtar Singh, Rajeev Jamwal, Sanjay Singh, Tinnu Langeh, Munish, Soni Singh and many others.