JMC demolishes multi-storey building

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Continuing its demolition exercise, Jammu Municipal Corporation authorities today demolished a multi-storey building in Karan Nagar area of Jammu North.

Official sources said that on the directions of Pankaj Magotra, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), the Enforcement staff led by the Chief Enforcement Officer under overall supervision of Joint Commissioner (A), JMC, launched operation and demolished ongoing `illegal’ construction work raised by one Puneet Mahajan, son of Vijay Mahajan at Lane No.1, Karan Nagar, Jammu.

The JMC spokesman said that the construction had been raised unauthorizedly and in violation of the building plan. The Jammu Municipal Corporation initiated the action under the provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act 1998.

Further, the Jammu Municipal Corporation has appealed to the general public to refrain from making illegal constructions and get building plans whether commercial /residential, approved from Jammu Municipal Corporation, otherwise, action as admissible under rules leading to demolition / sealing of the building, will be taken against the violators.