CVPPPL holds annual general meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: 8th Annual General Meeting of Chenab Valley Power Projects [P] Ltd was held here today under the chairmanship of Navin Kumar Choudhary, Chairman, CVPPPL and Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce Department.

Annual account for the year 2018-19 was adopted in the AGM, which was attended by the board members namely Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/ Secretary JKPDD ; M K Mittal, Director (Finance) NHPC; A K Mishra, MD, NHDC and M S Babu, Managing Director CVPPPL besides representatives of NHPC, JKSPDC and PTC Ltd.

CVPPPL – a joint venture company among NHPC Ltd (a Govt of India enterprise with 49 percent share), JKSPDC (a Govt of J&K Undertaking with 49 percent share) and PTC (India) Ltd with two percent share, is entrusted with the implementation of four hydroelectric projects i.e Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW) and Dulhasti Stage-II (550 MW) HE Projects in Chenab basin.

Major achievements during the year include, start of construction of 1000 MW Pakal Dul HE Project after laying the foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19.05.2018 and construction activities in full swing. Foundation stone of Kiru HE Project was also laid on 03.02.2019 and tenders have been finalised and ready for award. Tendering process in respect of Kwar HE Project is also in advance stage.

Approvals of R&R Plan for all the three projects have been accorded by the GoJK, which include financial assistance for construction of House (Rs 33 lacs), other benefits of Transportation Grant, Rehabilitation Grant, scholarship for two children per affected family, life long pension for vulnerable affected persons, provision for skill development of affected families and grant for construction of work sheds/shops etc. R&R benefits of Rs 31.61 crores and Rs 13.98 crores have been disbursed through State Govt to the project affected families of Pakal Dul HE Project and Kiru HE Project respectively.

For infrastructural development works in the project areas, Rs 40 crores, Rs 28.87 crores and Rs 13.54 crores have been provisioned for Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar HE Projects respectively. Various CSR activities are also being taken up by CVPPPL in the vicinity of project areas for strengthening primarily in Healthcare & Education sectors.