‘JMC budget increased from Rs 25 cr to Rs 168 cr’

Another year to ‘Mayor for a Year’ demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: The Mayor of Jammu city, Rajinder Sharma today said that facilities in Jammu city have improved and increased during tenure of the present elected Urban Local Body especially in the last one year.

“While budget of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was Rs. 25 crore for the all 75 Wards, it has now been increased to Rs. 168 crores which in itself speaks how much facilities might have been increased,” he said while addressing a mammoth gathering of Jammu people, Municipal Councillors and media personnel during a programme christened as ‘Mayor For A Year’ at Convention Centre Jammu.

“Earlier the Capex budget allocation used to be done in the month of August but this time with our hard efforts the budgetary funds were released in the month of May giving us ample time to carry on developmental activities in the city,” Sharma maintained lauding the Councillors, JMC officers and officials besides the public of Jammu for support in achieving all these endeavours.

The Mayor further talked about the ongoing anti-corruption campaign under the banner of ‘Imandar Jammu, Shandar Jammu’ and said that he was very much excited by the public support to the move.

Specially mentioning about Government Women College Gandhi Nagar, he said that students of the College visited him and sought information about working of the Urban Local Body.

“Whatever I knew I told them and they addressed Students Parliament in New Delhi which fetched them second prize at all India level,” Mayor Rajinder Sharma said.

Gold Medalist Sheetal Devi of Kishtwar, armless girl who excelled in Archery at international level also found mention in Mayor’s speech wherein Sharma termed her “Arjun who shoot arrows by her feet”.

On development in parking scam which was unearthed by Mayor Sharma himself, he said that contract of the contractor concerned was cancelled and Rs. 25 lakh fine was received from him.

A documentary highlighting various achievements of JMC under the leadership of Mayor Rajinder Sharma was also shown on this occasion.

While the documentary was showcasing the incident wherein the helmsman of Urban Local Body during a routine visit at Jogi Gate-oldest crematorium of J&K, found unclaimed ashes of many deceased persons lying there for years and he promptly acted and immersed them in the holy waters of Devika in Purmandal. The entire gathering in the Convention.

Among other things the documentary also showcased the development wherein the Mayor Rajinder Sharma got 535 contractual employees of JMC regularised and fulfilled their long pending demand.

Many from the gathering voiced for extension of tenure of the Mayor for another one year.

“Mayor Rajinder Sharma should be given one more year as our city needs more works which only he can do honestly,” Ex-Councillor and NC leader, Rashida Begum said and she appealed to the PM Modi in this regard.