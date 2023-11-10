HC directs constitution of Cooperative Appellant Tribunal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: High Court has directed the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for constitution of Cooperative Appellant Tribunal.

The direction has been passed in a petition filed by Amar Singh and others seeking direction to the respondent to perform statutory duty of constituting a Cooperative Appellate Tribunal in terms of Section 157 of the J&K Cooperative Societies Act.

Advocate Aseem Sawhney appearing for the petitioners drew the attention of the court towards Section 157 of the Act of 1989 and submitted that though the Act was enacted as far back as in the year 1989 and the Rules were framed thereunder in the year 2001, no steps have been taken by the Government to constitute the Cooperative Appellate Tribunal.

After hearing Advocate Aseem Sawhney appearing for the petitioners whereas Deputy AG KDS Kotwal for the UT, Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed, “this court hopes that in near future, the Cooperative Appellate Tribunal shall be constituted. However, with a view to ensure that the Government performs its statutory duty under Section 157 of the Act without any further loss of time, this petition is disposed of with a direction to respondent to take immediate steps, if not already initiated to constitute the Tribunal in terms of Section 157 of the Act of 1989 and conclude the process of establishment of Tribunal within a period of three months from today”.