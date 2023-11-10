SMVDU, NIT Srinagar among best universities in The Times ranking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: The Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University and NIT Srinagar have found place among the best 94 universities in India, ranked by the higher education supplement of The Times newspaper, London.

The Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University has emerged from literally nowhere to be joint number 25 in India, a rank that it shares with Delhi University etc.

The National Institute of Technology, Srinagar too has made a maiden appearance on this list and is ranked joint number 58 in the country.