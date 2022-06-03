JKTF threatens stir if flaws in transfer of Masters not rectified

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Urging the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary to personally intervene for rectifying flaws in the recently issued transfer list of Masters besides decentralizing the powers from Civil Secretariat to the subordinate offices, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) has threatened stir if the authorities fail to redress the issue arisen under Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) by June 7.

Addressing a press conference, here today, JKTF leaders under the presidium of Darshan Sharma (State Secretary), Rajinder Gupta, Raj Singh, S Ravinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh Bandral (Provincial President) and Subash Singh, drew attention towards the grave flaws in the recently issued transfer list of Masters under ATD-2022.

“ The list was not as per the norms of Transfer Policy which was announced by the Principal Secretary School Education B K Singh. It has been noticed that some Masters already serving within Municipal limits & its periphery are again posted within the Municipal limits while those serving in far flung areas for many years were not repatriated,” said Darshan Sharma.

Further, he added, a number of Masters have been dislocated without further posting while some Masters who are at the verge of retirement have been transferred thus causing them a lot of mental harassment.

“This shows the Google link developed was full of errors & the case nearing to retirement cases should be given an opportunity to mention it in remarks column. Moreover some Masters are transferred at the post of Teachers which is a sheer violation of rules and regulations,’ said the JKTF leader and urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as well as the Chief Secretary to personally intervene and get the flaws in ATD-2022 rectified.

Reiterating that the powers should be delegated to the Directorates of School Education Jammu/ Kashmir for the transfers of Masters and Headmasters and to the Concerned Chief Education Officers for the transfers of Teachers and subordinate staff for the smooth functioning, JKTF alleged that the present problem has arisen due to centralization of powers resulting into the chaos & confusion among the teaching fraternity as these cadres have limited access to convey their grievances to the authorities at Secretarial level.

The Forum announced to launch stir with a sit-in on June 8 in the first phase of agitation if the issue is not resolved by the authorities.