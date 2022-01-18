JKSSB exam scheduled to be held on Jan 22 rescheduled to Jan 24 in view of weekend lockdown

JAMMU, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Tuesday rescheduled Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for various UT, Divisional and District Cadre posts to be held at 18 venues across Jammu and Kashmir in view of weekend curfew.

According to an order, CBT examination which were scheduled to be held on January 22, will now be held on January 24 in view of weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has scheduled Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr. Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr. Assistant/Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts from 20th to 22nd January, 2022 at 18 venues in Jammu as well as Kashmir Division,” reads the order.

It reads that due to surge in COVID-19 cases across Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances/health considerations, the government has imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement for COVID containment during weekends across all districts in the UT.

“Now, therefore, in view of the above, CBT Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr. Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr. Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, scheduled to be held on 22.01.2022 (Saturday), is hereby rescheduled and shall now be held on 24.01.2022 (Monday),” it reads. (KNS)