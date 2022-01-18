Gold declines Rs 23; silver flat

New Delhi, Jan 18: Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday dipped Rs 23 to Rs 47,814 per 10 grams, in line with weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,837 per 10 grams.

Silver was flat at Rs 61,835 per kg from Rs 61,836 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,817 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.94 per ounce.

Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,817 per ounce on Tuesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (AGENCIES)