JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for PM package posts released on jkssb.nic.in – How to download here

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB Admit Card 2021, has been released for PM package posts. Candidates applied for these vacancies, can download the admit card from the official site of JKSSB, jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021 has been released for various posts such as SI (Sub-Inspector), Depot Assistant, Assistant Compiler, Class-IV, Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor. Candidates would be able to download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 from the direct link mentioned below.

The date of computer-based test for various posts will be displayed on the JKSSB Admit Card 2021. Candidates can also check the dates mentioned below.

JKSSB 2021 CBT examination: Important Dates

Name of the posts Date of Exam Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor March 28, 2021 Depot Assistant, Class 4 March 29 and 30, 2021 Sub Inspector March 31, 2021, and April 1, 2021 Assistant Compiler April 2, 3, 4, 2021

Candidates must go through the process mentioned below to download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for PM package posts.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Go to the Latest News section flashing on the left side of the homepage. Click on the link, ‘Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for PM Package posts under Notification No 03 of 2020’. You will get re-directed to a new web window. Enter application number and date of birth. Enter captcha code for security purpose. Check and download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021. Take a print of the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for any future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link here – JKSSB Admit Card 2021.

A total of 1997 vacancies in various posts are to be filled through the JKSSB 2021 recruitment. JKSSB Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without JKSSB Admit Card 2021.

Keep visiting the official site of JKSSB mentioned above to get more information on JKSSB Admit Card 2021, exam pattern, and other details.