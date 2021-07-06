JKSAC’s plea to BJP, Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) made a passionate appeal to all political parties particularly BJP and Congress to stress upon the Delimitation Commission visiting Jammu on July 8-9, 2021 to create two constituencies exclusively for DPs of 1947 from PoK, while demarcating the boundaries of total 90 assembly constituencies including 7 increased seats in UT of J&K.

Speaking at a meeting of the SAC held in Suchetgarh today, Gurdev Singh president alongwith Bhagwan Singh, Puran Singh, Suram Singh Chib, Madan Lal Lambardar and Baldev Raj Panch called upon BJP and Congress to rise above the party lines and come forward to play their pivotal role in convincing the Commission to create two constituencies for DPs in view of having their approaching 70% concentration in Gandhi Nagar, RS.Pura and Suchetgarh constituencies.

Emphasizing the need for creating/reserving two separate constituencies for DPs, Singh said that they have been victimized and were deprived of their legitimate rehabilitation by the successive govts of erstwhile J&K and Centre since they were thrown out forcibly from their native places in PoK in 1947 by the Pakistani tribals. Their legitimate rehabilitation issues were ignored and denied for political considerations with the result that they lagged behind economically, socially, educationally and politically. Their wards were not given any kind of reservation/concession in govt services and technical institutions despite of making consistent struggle in this regard.

He said, it only happened for simple reason that their share of assembly seats were freezed which made them unable to raise their voice regarding their bonafide rehabilitation issues in the legislative forum and added that the people whom they trusted and were given massive mandate all the time betrayed them. He said in order to save them from further victimization and discrimination, there is a dire need to defreeze their captivated seats and till done so they constitutionally deserve to be given representation in legislature by creating two constituencies.

He further said that in all party meeting held in Delhi on June 24, 2021 under the chairmanship of PM Modi, it was hoped that Jammu based main stream political parties will raise the long awaited DPs settlement issues forcefully before the PM and Home Minister but these leaders remained mum and cried for Kashmiri Pandits. He asserted that it clearly indicates the negativity of their mindsets and yet they are giving hollow slogans/statements to keep DPs in humour.