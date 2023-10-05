J&K’s power crisis

Sir,

This has reference to the editorial regarding the prevailing power crisis in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s not merely an issue of inadequate electricity supply but reflects the glaring inefficiencies in power management, which adversely affect the daily lives of residents.

Firstly, the alarming technical and commercial losses, six times the national average, point towards systemic shortcomings in the distribution network. This not only burdens the already cash-strapped power corporations but also translates into higher bills for consumers.

The lack of enhancements in the distribution infrastructure, coupled with the persistence of power theft, showcases a lack of accountability within the department. Moreover, the heavy reliance on hydropower and imported electricity leaves the region vulnerable to supply disruptions, as witnessed during prolonged dry spells. The absence of operational thermal or gas power plants adds to this vulnerability.

While the blame game continues, the suffering of the public escalates. With the festive season around the corner, the power crisis threatens to cast a shadow on celebrations in Jammu, while the impending harsh winter in Kashmir raises concerns about heating and essential services.

It’s high time the Government takes decisive action by holding accountable those responsible, implementing power reforms, and devising a long-term strategy to address the power deficit. The public should not bear the brunt of official negligence, and immediate steps are required to ensure a brighter and well-lit future for Jammu and Kashmir. As responsible citizens, we urge the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to alleviate the suffering caused by this ongoing power crisis.

Anita Awasthi

Jammu