J&K’s Export Cell & Invest India conducts virtual workshop on “One District One Product” for products from J&K

JAMMU: With an ongoing initiative to promote and develop Jammu and Kashmir’s export ecosystem, Export Cell (JKTPO), under the aegis of Department of Industries & Commerce, organized a workshop on “One District One Product” with broad participation from Handicraft & Handloom, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, District Industries Centers and other line departments.

The virtual session was organized by JKTPO in partnership with Invest India. The agenda was to understand and explain the objective, execution strategy and the authenticity concerns of the ODOP products from Jammu and Kashmir.

The workshop was attended by Ankita Kar, Managing Director JKTPO; Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture, Kashmir; Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir; Vikas Gupta, Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Jammu; Chief Agriculture officers, General Manager of DIC’s along with other officials from concerned departments.

During the welcome address, Managing Director JKTPO highlighted the initiatives taken by Central and UT Government to boost exports under the District as Export Hub scheme.The importance of ODOP lies in creating thrust on the value chain creation in order to augment exports.

Ankita Kar said that Jammu and Kashmir is favorable for Agricultural, Horticultural and Handicrafts & Handloom products which come with higher nutritional values and uniqueness of the artistic products. She said with the right strategy, adiversified mix of products can be promoted across the globe and a strong brand can be built for export products of Jammu and Kashmir.

Invest India’s Dr. Preet Deep Singh, highlighted product development, sales improvement and awareness as major three vertical for rolling out the scheme. Dr. Singh also presented a case study with its execution strategy adopted for making “Lakadong Turmeric” a successful story.

Singh said, “Invest India shall support the Union territory of J&K in every possible way in creating its own success stories in the area of exports.”

With an aim to increase and flourish exports of Jammu and Kashmir, various similar capacity building and training workshops for all stakeholders are planned across sectors in near future.