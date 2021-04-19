ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case against Section Officer

SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a Case FIR No.01/2021, under Section 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) of PC Act. Svt.2006 against Ghulam Nabi R/o Pachhar Pulwama, the then Section Officer in the office of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Pulwama for amassing various assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of preliminary Enquiry conducted by PS ACB Anantnag, to look in to the allegations that the accused has amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income. During the course of preliminary enquiry, accused Ghulam Nabi has been found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name as well as in the name of his family members, apart from investment in Insurance Policies and huge expenditure on the education of his children. The verification culminated into the registration FIR in Police Station ACB Anantnag.

Searches were also conducted at the residential house of the accused and business establishment at Khedermoh Pampore, Pulwama. During the searches various incriminating documents related to the instant case were seized.

Further investigation of the case is going on.