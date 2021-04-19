COVID: Jammu and Kashmir records 1,516 new cases, 6 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 1,516 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 231 travellers, pushing the tally to 1,48,208, while six deaths in the past 24 hours raised the toll to 2,063, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 768 were from the Jammu division and 748 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 451 cases, followed by 383 in Srinagar district and 110 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 12,164 in the union territory, while 1,33,981 patients have recovered so far, they said. (AGENCY)