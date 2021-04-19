Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

NEW DELHI : Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi,” said an AIIMS official.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Dr Singh had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated’.

In a letter to PM Modi, the senior Congress leader had also listed out suggestions for consideration ‘in a spirit of constructive cooperation’, that included publicizing firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and allowing states more flexibility to plan vaccination roll-outs.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responded to the former PM’s letter to PM Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country today and alleged that Congress-ruled slate governments were engaged in spreading doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccines, thereby playing with the lives of the countrymen.

In a reply to former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh’s letter listing out suggestions for consideration ‘in a spirit of constructive cooperation’, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ‘resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated’, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said history shall be kinder to him if his offer and valuable advice was followed by his party members. (Agency)