J&K’s contribution in Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a metamorphosed India by the year 2047, with Jammu and Kashmir serving as a pivotal component in this ambitious agenda. Recognizing the region’s abundance of natural resources, a youthful and educated populace, and strategically advantageous location, the Government has undertaken a series of formidable measures in recent years to enhance the economic and infrastructural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives encompass substantial investments in infrastructure, channelling billions of rupees into bolstering road, rail, and air connectivity. This concerted effort has not only resulted in heightened connectivity but has also succeeded in curtailing travel times, fostering a more efficient and accessible transportation network. In a bid to catalyze economic growth, the Government is actively championing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, leveraging the region’s historical and natural wonders, such as the Dal Lake, the Amarnath cave, and the Mughal gardens, as potent drivers of economic revitalization.

A focal point of the developmental strategy is job creation, with the Government vigorously courting investments and fostering entrepreneurship. Jammu and Kashmir’s significant role as a hydroelectric power producer further solidifies its economic potential, supplying power to both meet regional demands and export surplus to other parts of the country. The realization of a developed India, as envisioned by PM Modi under the banner of Viksit Bharat, stands as a paramount goal. The Government’s unwavering commitment is evident in its unrelenting focus on uplifting the downtrodden and marginalized segments of society, ensuring their meaningful participation in the nation’s development. In the unique context of Jammu and Kashmir, which has grappled with an unparalleled and protracted situation, the Government’s resolve to alter the status quo has been resolute. The region, endowed with abundant resources spanning tourism, mineral wealth, and hydroelectric potential, has been the focal point of strategic efforts over the past decade.

PM Modi’s unwavering confidence in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is reciprocated by the proactive engagement of the youth, striving to meet the challenges and opportunities presented. The remarkable achievements of sports personalities from Jammu and Kashmir on the international stage stand as a testament to the transformative trajectory the region is undergoing. The trajectory set forth paints a promising picture, with Jammu and Kashmir poised to make substantial contributions to the envisioned Viksit Bharat by 2047-a dream turned reality through concerted and visionary efforts. Good governance is the key with UT now boasting the highest tally of online services. Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become a linchpin in meeting the escalating energy demands of an expanding India through vast hydroelectric potential, with mega projects already under construction. The strategic lithium reserves within the region are anticipated to wield transformative influence, particularly in the realm of electric vehicle battery production in the coming years. The foresighted cultivation of lithium resources holds the promise of revolutionizing the electric vehicle sector, emerging as a pivotal factor in advancing sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. The confluence of these reserves positions Jammu and Kashmir as a potential powerhouse for the nation, with the imminent capability to significantly bolster foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, the region’s strategic emphasis on horticulture, coupled with the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) status for saffron and other agricultural yields, is poised to yield substantial dividends in terms of foreign exchange earnings. This multifaceted economic diversification, including a robust focus on tourism, augurs well for Jammu and Kashmir’s pivotal role in contributing to the overarching vision of a developed India.

The culmination of years of assiduous efforts is now manifesting in exceptional outcomes, underscoring the Union Territory’s pivotal role in the realization of Viksit Bharat. The multifaceted economic landscape, fortified by the confluence of energy, agriculture, and tourism, positions Jammu and Kashmir as an integral contributor, aligning with the developmental trajectory of the entire nation.