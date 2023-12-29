Avoid contempt proceedings

In response to severe reprimands issued by the judiciary against various Governmental departments, the Chief Secretary has unequivocally mandated swift resolution of litigation matters to preempt any contemptuous repercussions. The Government is embroiled in a state of embarrassment as a result of contempt petitions and unfavourable rulings from the courts. These are mostly the result of the gross failure on the part of individual officers from various departments to adhere to court directions and mandates. Despite antecedent directives urging the assiduous implementation of court verdicts and directives, the prevailing situation has yet to witness a salutary amelioration. A plethora of pending contempt proceedings against sundry Government Departments in Jammu and Kashmir attest to the flagrant non-compliance with court directives, constituting a deleterious state of affairs for any administrative apparatus.

The Chief Secretary, in a sagacious move, has proffered stringent directives to Government departments, exhorting them to accord due gravity to legal entanglements and to undertake requisite actions predicated on merit. The routine occurrence of protracted delays in the submission of responses, some stretching into months, constitutes an indefensible lapse. While judiciaries traditionally exhibit a degree of latitude concerning timelines, the recurrent nature of this lapse has not gone unnoticed, resulting in dismissals of tardy submissions. This predicament casts a shadow of opprobrium upon the administrative echelons, underscoring a palpable lacuna in the synchronisation between departments and their legal cadres. A multiplicity of directives has been authoritatively mandated by the Chief Secretary to methodically refine responsiveness to legal entanglements. One of the stringent measures is the imposition of decisive action against culpable officials. The onus rests squarely on the administration to expeditiously attend to legal exigencies, as lingering judicial conundrums pose formidable impediments to developmental initiatives and decisions crafted in the best interests of the citizenry. A judicious reassessment of pending court cases has the potential to alter the trajectory of legal proceedings significantly. The message is clear: judicial decrees are to be accorded the utmost gravity and treated with unswerving seriousness.