JKRTC-RedBus Tie Up To Ease Seat Reservation For Passengers

JAMMU, Dec 30: In a major move, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) and online bus ticketing platform RedBus has entered into an agreement to ease seat reservation while sitting at home.

Managing Director, JKRTC Rakesh Kumar Srangal said that the JKRTC have entered into an agreement with one of the largest online booking platforms for buses, RedBus to facilitate easy booking of tickets by the travellers.

“Passengers will now be able to book seats online in JKRTC buses on the RedBus app or its website,” said the Managing Director.

He stated that as of now, 16 routes will have the facility of online ticketing, adding, “passengers traveling to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will get the facility of online seat booking through the RedBus platform.”

Notably, JKRTC with more than 500 buses provides interstate services.

This partnership, he said, will make the process of seat reservation accessible and easier for passengers.

The JKRTC provides daily bus services to prominent destinations like Jammu to Ajmer, Jaipur to Jammu, Ajmer to Jammu, Chandigarh to Jammu, Jammu to Jaipur, Jammu to Dehradun, Jammu to Haridwar, Dehradun to Jammu, Srinagar to Jammu and Jammu to Srinagar.

He said that the JKRTC is strengthening its operations to make the process of seat reservation accessible and easy for passengers, adding, “the one-time partnership with RedBus will expand the bus operator network. JKRTC plays a major role in the intercity bus transport sector of North India and the RedBus online platform will further make the booking experience smoother and easier for passengers.”

JKRTC with non-AC seater, Volvo AC seater, deluxe and executive AC seater buses presently serves 79 lakh passengers annually. (Agencies)