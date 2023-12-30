Rs 41,000 Cr Rail Projects In Progress In Jammu And Kashmir: Dr Jitendra

KATRA, Dec 30 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today attended the flagging off the second Vande Bharat Express connecting the holy city of Katra with New Delhi.

With this, Katra is among the first lot of cities in the country to have two Vande Bharat Express trains, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today morning. Dr Jitendra Singh joined the function from Katra railway station.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that rail projects costing over Rs 41,000 crore are currently in progress in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a record in itself as no other Union Territory or State in the country has earned such a distinction. Similarly, more than Rs 6,000 crore have been allocated for the rail sector development in Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister has accorded special attention and focus to the development of this region ever since he assumed the office. He said immediately after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi inaugurated Katra Railway station which had been completed in 2013. But, it took the Prime Minister to inaugurate it, reflecting that the holy city has a special place in Modi’s heart.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Prime Minister had stated that those areas of the country which remained not connected would see connectivity under his government for overall development of the country. The Prime Minister fast-tracked the pace of development projects, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh described today’s flagging off the Vande Bharat Express as the Prime Minister’s New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Katra. He said the shortcomings of last 50 years have been addressed by none other than by Prime Minister Modi. This is a testament to his commitment for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister underscored. He said the way the web of rail connectivity has been unrolled in J&K, it will be testament to the changing face of the Union Territory.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said,a record more than two crore tourists visiting the Valley, and over a crore pilgrims paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is an example of that connectivity, the minister emphasised. Dr Singh said the government has reached the last person in the queue, delivering services like water, power and medical facilities to people. The Minister said the role of J&K will have a critical importance in a developed India by 2047.