Drugs Worth Crores Seized In J&K’s Baramulla Destroyed

SRINAGAR, Dec 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday destroyed a huge quantity of contraband substance worth crores of rupees seized in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The exercise was carried by the District Level Drug Disposal Committee Baramulla under the chairmanship of Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Amod Nagpure.

The seized contraband substances of 27 cases of Police Station Uri, Boniyar, Pattan, Kreeri, Kunzer & Tangmarg in Baramulla district were destroyed at Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

The seized substances included 6.303 Kgs of heroin, 63.413 Kgs of poppy straw, 207 gms of ganja, 652 gms of cannabis, 600 gms of cannabis powder, 3.950 Kgs of bang bosa, 953 gms of charas, 1.120 Kgs of charas powder & 127 gms of Fukki worth crores, he added.

The seized drugs were destroyed at Kashmir Health Care System, Lassipora Pulwama in presence of constituted committee headed by Deputy SP DAR Baramulla, DySP ANTF Kashmir, DySP CID CI Pulwama, Executive Magistrate Kunzer, Reader to SSP Baramulla, Field Inspector of Pollution Control board and other Police officers of the District.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the month of July 2023 Baramulla Police also undertook destruction of seized contraband substances of 32 cases of various Police Stations of the district.

The destroyed contraband substances includes 6.376 gms of charas, 32.900 kgs of poppy straw, 14.289 kgs of heroin & 18 gms of brown dugar worth crores.

The people of the area met with the officers during the exercise and thanked them for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment towards making the society drug free , the spokesman said. (Agencies)