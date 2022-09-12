JKPCC employees protest, demand release of pending salaries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: The employees and daily rated workers of Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) held a strong protest demonstration today at their Jammu and Srinagar offices and demanded release of their four-month salary.

A large number of JKPCC employees under the banner of JKPCC Workers’ Association assembled in the office complex of JKPCC near Panama Chowk, Rail Head Complex, Jammu and started protest demonstration. They were raising loud slogans against the management of JKPCC and also in support of their demand of releasing their four-month salary.

The protesting employees alleged that they are protesting for last two weeks but the concerned Managing Director and other higher officials are least bothered about the release of salary of the employees. They said that due to non-release of salaries their families were facing starvation. “We are unable to pay school fee of our children and even facing hardships to procure medicines of our daily need,” they added.

They pointed out that there are about 700 permanent and 1194 daily wage workers in JKPCC. “The MD and other senior officers paid the bills of the contractors and even exhausted the salary budget of the employees. Now, they are claiming that there is financial crunch while the fact is that there is financial mismanagement in the Corporation. This so called financial crunch has been self created by the people at the helm of affairs,” the protesting employees alleged.

The employees also demanded increase in the wages of the daily rated workers as per UT/Central Government norms. They said that their protest will continue till their wages are cleared.

Similar protest was held at Srinagar office of JKPCC at Haftchinar. The employees and workers were demanding release of their salary of four months.