DGP lays foundation stone of multi storeyed building

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sep 12: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh laid the foundation stone of two multi-storeyed conventional structures, one each at Bhagwanpora & Sangam in Srinagar district.

ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters PHQ, MK Sinha, ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, IGP Headquarters PHQ, BS Tutti. DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Security Kashmir, CO & 2IC 237 CRPF Bn., Xen Police Construction Division and other jurisdictional officers attended the ceremonies.

Addressing the local citizens of the area at Sangam the DGP said it has always been an endeavour of the Police Department to come closer to its people in order to secure their lives and property and added that today’s foundation stone laying ceremony is a part of that endeavour. He appreciated and expressed his gratitude to the people of the area for providing their support and also a piece of adjacent land for constructing a police building. He said that the police officials posted in these areas are for people’s security so that society at large is comfortable.

He directed the jurisdictional officers to take necessary steps to solve the grievances of the people on priority. He said that the J&K Police is also expecting and getting full support and cooperation from people in maintaining peace and order. He said that to secure the bright future of our youth, police and people have to work together. The Past which has given pain has to be left behind so as to provide a peaceful environment to our coming generations, he said.

The DGP said that the situation in J&K has improved a lot during the past three to four years, and the works of police and other forces has been appreciated and a mutual respect among the personnel of police/forces and the people is apparent, he added.

He said J&K Police personnel come from the same society and work for the betterment of their own society. He complimented police and forces for showing patience and restraint during tough times while maintaining peace and order. He said that the impressions about some areas are also changing now. “We have to continue our work together for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasized on the people of the area’’.

Executive Engineer, PCD Kamal Kishore explained the drawing plans of these buildings to the DGP. He informed that these five storey buildings are spread over the 3100 sq. ft. area each and will involve a cost of Rs. 529 lacs at each place. These buildings have many facilities for officers & jawans.