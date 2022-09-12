Rana pitches for holiday on Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singhji

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today strongly pitched for a public holiday on the Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and made a passionate appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for conceding to the overwhelming public demand.

“The people are sentimentally attached to the Maharaja Sahib, not only for signing the instrument of accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the dominion of India but also for his public friendly, progressive and development oriented initiatives”, Rana said in a statement, adding that vast mass of people, nostalgically recall the Maharaja’s rule as golden era said Mr Rana while interacting with different people from different segments of the society here today.

Rana said that Maharaja Bahadur’s golden era is the brightest chapter of Jammu and Kashmir’s history and recognizing his contribution towards the people is a long pending mass demand transcending beyond communities and regions. He said the Maharaja Sahib was a peoples’ Maharaja, who dedicated his entire life towards upliftment of his state and welfare of its subjects, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.

He hoped for an early decision with regard to the most popular demand in deference to the wishes of the people. “This will be a humble tribute to the memory of the Maharaja Bahadur by the indebted people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, he said, adding that he has been vehemently pleading as part of popular movement over the years for a public holiday on birth anniversary of the Maharaja.

Earlier, Rana met and congratulated Er Ghulam Ali Khatana on his nomination as Member Parliament in Rajya Sabha, describing it as yet another major imitative towards empowering the marginalized segments of the society by giving them voice in the highest temple of democracy in the country.

The nomination of the veteran Gujjar leader from Jammu and Kashmir to the Rajya Sabha reflects the cherished mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, Devender Rana said, adding that together we can meet the expectations of the people and fulfill urges and aspirations of every segment of the society.

Rana wished Khatana all the best, hoping that his august presence in the Rajya Sabha will steer Jammu and Kashmir to a new era of peace and progress. Rana thanked the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving representation to the Scheduled Tribes of J&K in the Parliament of the largest democracy of the country.

He also visited the residence of Kali Dass and felicitated him on being elected as President, Jammu and Kashmir Mahasha Sadar Sabha (J&KMSS) and hoped that he will continue to work towards empowerment and economic emancipation of the people, especially the weaker sections of the society.