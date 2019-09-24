JKP well equipped to face any challenge: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today visited Kulgam and reviewed the security scenario and police functioning in the district. He said that J&K Police is well trained and equipped to face any hostile situation.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, the DGP also interacted with police and CRPF officers/officials during his visit. During the review meeting, DIG SKR Atul Kumar Goel and SSP Gurinderpal Singh briefed the DGP about the various measures taken against the terrorists and anti-national elements in the district as also against the social crimes. The State police chief sought suggestions for further improvements in the police functioning.

While underscoring the need for bringing more improvements in the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said that since Jammu and Kashmir Police has been recognized as one of the bet forces in the country, all the ranks of the force have to continue to work together for the betterment of Nation to get more applause from the people.

Dilbag Singh said that J&K Police is well trained and equipped to face any hostile situation and the force is committed to give any sacrifice for the security and safety of the people. He reiterated that the elements inimical to peace would be dealt firmly. He appreciated the officers for their efforts and stressed upon them to remain extra vigilant and maintain strict supervision to foil any attempt by the trouble mongers.

The DGP emphasized to gear up the man power and conduct naka checking in coordination with other forces to instill sense of security among the people. He said that input sharing with other district and agencies would help to curb the activities of anti national elements. Stressing for strengthening police working at grass root level, he said that the police stations have to enhance the pace of work and curb the activities of criminals.