Div Com takes final review of Navratra Festival preparations

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 24: A meeting to review final preparations for Navratra Festival to be conducted at Katra, was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma here today.

The Div Com reviewed the actions taken on previous meetings held pertaining to the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib presented detailed report on all preparations being put in place for the festival.

Representatives from Hotelier’s Associations assured the Div Com that they will extend full cooperation towards facilitating tourists and guests at the festival. They also assured to maintain cleanliness besides taking measures against plastic waste during the festival.

The Divisional Commissioner also had a detailed review of beautification of the town, sanitation, essential provisions, traffic management and emergency services.

He also took stock of Divisional Commissioner programmes like Prabhat Pheris, Shobha Yatra, Mata ki Kahani, Devotional Song Competition, Dangal and other cultural items to be organised during the festival.

This year, the festival would commence on September 29 and culminate on October 7.

Joint Director Tourism, Deputy CEO SMVD Shrine Board, Assistant Director Tourism Katra, elected members of Katra Municipal Committee and other eminent citizens among others were also present at the meeting.