JMC seals two illegal shops in Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Further intensifying drive against the unauthorized constructions, Jammu Municipal Corporation today sealed two shops in Gandhi Nagar area, which were raised by converting residential to commercial complex.

On the directions of JMC Commissioner Pankaj Magotra , the Enforcement staff under overall supervision of Joint Commissioner (A) Ashish Gupta, sealed two shops, which were being raised by Suneesh Gupta son of Late M L Gupta at 325-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Darshana Devi wife of Chajju Ram at 38-A, Extension Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The said constructions have been converted from residential to commercial. The Jammu Municipal Corporation initiated the action under the provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act 1998.

The Commissioner JMC has appealed to the general public to refrain from making illegal constructions and get building plans whether commercial / residential approved from Jammu Municipal Corporation otherwise action as admissible under rules leading to demolition / sealing of the building will be taken against the violators.