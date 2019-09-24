Advisor Skandan stresses on employment generation, skill upgradation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, today chaired 156th Board of Directors meeting of J&K Industries Limited (JKI) during which he stressed on employment generation and skill upgradation of J&K youth.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director JKI, Javed Iqbal and other concerned.

The Board meeting was informed about the ongoing business revival plan of JKI which would provide direct market to around 20,000 cocoon rearers by establishing or up-gradation of Silk Filatures and weaving factories both at Jammu and Kashmir regions.

It was given out that up-gradation of the Government Woollen Mills Bemina and the re-commissioning of the wool spinning plants at Solina and Nowshera would result in development of the wool sector by providing direct market linkage to around 50,000 sheep rearers.

The Board while approving the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in favour of the employees directed the management for completion of the audit of accounts up to 2018-19 by October 2019.

The Board also approved the proposal of Rs 76 crore submitted by JKI under the Prime Minister’s Investment Package for J&K.