Dr Jitendra inaugurates India’s first Bamboo Industrial Park at Guwahati

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: Union Minister for North East (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first Bamboo and Cane Industrial Technology Park-cum-office premises of Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) at Burnihat, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there are many unexplored potentials in North East and one of them is bamboo as more than 50 percent of India’s bamboos are found in this region. The Minister further said that though the biggest storehouse of bamboo in India is North East, the market of bamboo is extended all over India. Now it is up to us how we utilize it, what we produce, how much and how far can we reach, where we can capture market and how it can also become a source of livelihood for the youth, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh urged the youth of the region to utilize the home grown bamboo to produce different commodities which will help them to earn their livelihood by sitting at home. And for this purpose with the help of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and other organizations Ministry of DoNER would always be there to help them to facilitate their marketing beyond North East, the Minister further added.

Talking about the importance of creating awareness about the benefits of bamboo industry, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “there is no dearth of takers or buyers for our products; the only problem is that they do not know what we are producing. What is important is creating awareness, for which simultaneously the ministry have started a campaign across the country”.

Dr Jitendra Singh also visited the Cane and Bamboo Technology workshop and the product stalls within the compound of Cane and Bamboo Technology Park today during the event.

The Bamboo Technology Park has been developed to exclusively deal with Bamboo & Cane, catering to the needs of the industries, entrepreneurs, designers, crafts persons, rural people, teachers, policy makers, technicians and technologists. The Centre will be identifying and transferring appropriate manufacturing techniques, providing technical assistance, rendering specific services such as, laboratory testing and quality assurance.

The CBTC has trained more than 5400 artisans, students, farmers and entrepreneurs of North Eastern Region as well as foreign countries in the field of Cane and Bamboo Technology.