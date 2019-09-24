Kavinder meets Punjab Governor, Haryana CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Former Deputy Chief Minister & senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta during his two day tour of Chandigarh met Punjab Governor, V.P Singh Badnore, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, many businessmen and BJP leaders and discussed the situation after abrogation of Article 370 & 35A from Jammu & Kashmir with them.

During meeting with Punjab Governor, the situation of Kashmir, investment opportunity for the potential investors in various sectors and overall situation of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed. While meeting the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Kavinder said public has been misguided on this issue in various discussions across the nation by the sympathizers of Pakistan. Abrogation of Article 370 has always been termed as a Hindu-Muslim matter which it is not. It was cleared while comprehensively analyzing the issue of Article 370 and 35-A, that it was a case of injustice with the people of the State. He said BJP leaders have to make the public aware about Article 370 in detail and the relationship of Kashmir will be stronger with the rest of the country with its abrogation.

Kavinder said, Congress did a blunder by incorporating Article 35-A through a Presidential order instead of taking Legislative route. It subverted the law-making powers of the Legislature, granted by the Constitution. The order, passed in 1954 by the President, was due to fulfilling Article 370 (1) (d). Article 370, itself was supposed to be temporary; the first word of the Article is temporary. It still sits under Part XXI which is titled “Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions”.

In the meeting forthcoming Assembly elections 2019 in Haryana were also discussed. Gupta offered his services and availability for election campaigning in the State. He said being a party worker; he was ready to campaign in the elections along with the able team from Jammu and Kashmir. Gupta also met many businessmen and Industrialists and invited them to go through the current Industrial policy applicable in J&K and invest accordingly. He said there are many incentives available to the investors and J&K is emerging State for friendly Eco-System. He brought to notice of the businessmen and industrialists that the incentives available are through Union Government and State Government separately but after 31st October, 2019 a new policy is coming up for the benefit of investors.