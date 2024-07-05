JKP warns public about fake online tickets for pilgrimages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have issued an advisory cautioning public against fraudulent websites offering fake online helicopter tickets for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnath pilgrimages.

“This is for the information of the general public that fraudsters are offering fake online helicopter tickets on different websites for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnath Yatra,” the advisory read.

“Anybody while booking tickets shall properly check the authenticity of websites or shall book tickets from authentic sources. For any query or reporting any cyber crime call on 1930 or lodge your complaint online on www.cybercrime.gov.in.”