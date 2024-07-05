Amit Shah, Nadda direct J&K BJP to fully gear up for Assembly polls

Union Ministers to tour each constituency

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, July 4: BJP high command is learnt to have directed the party unit in Jammu and Kashmir to fully gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory with specific strategies for each region and a mass contact programme to be initiated in next few days coupled with tours of Union Ministers to each constituency.

This was conveyed to the J&K BJP leadership during a high level meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi late this evening, which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also Union Health Minister.

The meeting was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santosh, Union Minister and Election Incharge for J&K, G Kishan Reddy, National General Secretary Incharge J&K, Tarun Chug and Co-Incharge Ashish Sood.

J&K BJP was represented by UT president Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Member of Parliament and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, General Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Dr D K Manyal and Vibodh Gupta.

Sources privy to the meeting told Excelsior that the meet discussed political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir vis-à-vis BJP preparedness for elections in the UT where Assembly as well as Local Body polls are due.

After a feedback from J&K BJP leader and threadbare discussion on the same, sources said that Amit Shah and J P Nadda issued necessary directions for further rejuvenating the party in the UT by adopting region specific strategies for Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch and erstwhile Doda.

Asking the party to launch a mass contact programme in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said Amit Shah disclosed in the meeting that senior leaders and Union Ministers will tour J&K and put stay in each Assembly constituency for at least two days.

Even as the final decision over dates for holding Assembly polls in J&K rests with the Election Commission of India, the party should remain fully prepared for the same, said Amit Shah.

Sources claimed that the party high command hinted at no restructuring of J&K BJP and change in the incumbent team in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Even as organizational elections are due all over India, the poll bound States, including J&K UT are understood to be exempted from the same, sources explained.

During the meeting, sources said that performance of the BJP in recently held Lok Sabha elections was also reviewed. Sources said that both Amit Shah and J P Nadda appreciated the J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and his entire team for third consecutive victory of the party candidates on Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

After review of the BJP performance in Lok Sabha polls, sources said that the high command sought feedback on the present political scenario in Jammu Kashmir and the party preparedness for the upcoming polls. In response, sources added, the BJP leader from J&K, in one voice, conveyed their readiness for the elections.

Even as the high command opined that the party would prefer to contest all 90 seats in the Assembly elections, sources said that the J&K BJP leadership was also told to identify the likeminded parties and groups for tie-up on specific seats.

During the meeting, sources said that J&K BJP leaders also highlighted the issue of daily wagers, SPOs, Village Defence Guards (VDGs), Home Guards, NYC workers etc and sought redressal of the same.

Amit Shah and J P Nadda reached late in the meeting, which lasted for more than two hours.