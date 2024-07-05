Jal Shakti Deptt initiates RDA against two Engineers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Initiating Regular Departmental Action against Najeev Ul Aziz Tramboo, the then Executive Engineer, PHE Division Budgam (now retired) and Bashir Ahmad Dar, the then AEE PHE Sub Division Budgam and presently posted as Executive Engineer, I&FC Division Shopian, Jal Shakti Department has appointed an Inquiry Officer.

According to an order in this regard, Naresh Kumar, Incharge Chief Engineer Irrigation and flood Control, Kashmir, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officers to enquire into the charges framed against Najeev-Ul Aziz Tramboo and Bashir Ahmad Dar. Besides, Zahoor Ahmad Shah, AEE, PHE Sub-Division Budgam shall be the Presenting Officer.

The Inquiry Officer shall conduct an exhaustive enquiry and submit his report alongwith specific recommendations to the Government within 15 days.