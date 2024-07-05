Using bodycams to videograph OGWs, then blackmail them for regular help

50 terrorists operating in Jammu region

*Elimination of ultras only a matter of time: Police

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 4: At least 50 foreign terrorists may be operating in Jammu region, 25 of them in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and massive efforts are on by Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate them with the help of other security agencies. The JKP is also focusing on hardcore Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who could be assisting the terrorists through different means.

Police officials engaged in finishing off the militancy revived in Jammu region by Pakistan during last about two years told the Excelsior that 25 terrorists could be operating across Dudu-Basantgarh belt i.e. mountainous areas of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and surroundings while an equal number are reportedly active in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

“Almost all of them are believed to be the foreign terrorists, mostly Pakistanis,” they said, adding the figure of 50 has been counted by taking the higher side and these numbers are maximum. The terrorists are in the group of four to five.

Last month, police, Army and CRPF killed five Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region including three in Gandoh area of Doda district and two in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

Asserting that the International Border is porous with riverines and other problems, the police officials said all out efforts are on to plug infiltration routes so that there are no fresh intrusions and at the same time the terrorists hiding in the forests are eliminated.

“It’s a matter of time. We will get them,” they said.

The police officials were of the view that Intelligence is working and information is flowing. Besides focus on operations and killings, efforts by the cops are also on to identify hardcore OGWs without whose help the terrorists can’t sustain.

Revealing a new strategy used by the terrorists, the officials said, the ultras have been using bodycams to videograph the help rendered to them by the OGWs when the latter come to provide them ration, food or other items.

“These videos are sent across the border using Secured Communication and also shown to OGWs. The OGWs are then asked by the terrorists to keep working for them or, otherwise, they will spread the video and they will be exposed,” the officials said, adding the terrorists have used this strategy on some of the OGWs.

The foreign terrorists, they said, are equipped with bodycams and are using Secured Communication System to interact with each other, their mentors in Pakistan and sending videos of their activities to their headquarters across the border.

Officials said police, other security and Intelligence agencies are trying to get pinpointed information of the areas the terrorists are hiding to carry out operations and eliminate them. They expressed confidence that the success will be achieved soon.

Last month, four terror incidents took place in Jammu region between June 9 to 13 including the one at Teryath in Reasi district in which nine civilians, seven of them Shiv Khori pilgrims, were killed and 43 others were injured. In incidents in Doda, seven security personnel were injured. In Hiranagar encounter, two Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed while a civilian was injured. Later, police and Army eliminated three dreaded Pakistani terrorists in Doda.