JKP one of the finest forces of country: Governor

26th BRTC passing out parade held

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 14: Governor Satya Pal Malik said that with the supreme sacrifices of the officers and personnel, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has become one of the finest force of the Country.

While, referring to the martyrdom of Inspector Arshad Khan, the then SHO Anantnag, the Governor said that due to its valiant and gallant acts JKP have earned the honour and respects of the people of the country, security forces and top leadership of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said this during the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 26th BRTC batch of 1033 constables today at S. Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, here.

Governor Satya Pal Malik was the chief guest on the occasion, who inspected the parade and took salute.

ADGP (Coord) PHQ AK Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ A.G Mir, Director SKPA Udhampur Dr SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Director SSG Surinder Gupta, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, DC Kathua OP Bhagat, SSP Kathua Shridhar Patil, AIGs of PHQ, COs of Jammu based Armed Battalions, Principals of Jammu based training schools, top civil, army, para military and police officers attended the passing out parade.

Complimenting the relatives, parents and the passing out constables, the Governor said that they are the representatives of the President of the Country and must discharge their duties without any fear and pressure. He said that he is always looking for providing more and more welfare to the families and personnel of the J&K Police particularly the NoKs of martyrs.

Earlier in his address, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that it was during the tenure of the Governor Satya Pal Malik that the ex-gratia to the NoKs of martyrs of Police personnel and SPOs was increased.

DGP said that it was during this year that a large scale of about 4500 officers and personnel were promoted and the promotions for the second phase will be approved and completed shortly. He also said that the Governor has taken personal interest in more and more welfare measures for the force. He said that because of the personal efforts of the Governor the hardship allowance was increased twice and ration money was also increased. He said that by joining of 1033 pass outs today the J&K Police will get further boost.

In his welcome address, Principal SPS PTS Kathua Arun Gupta highlighted the training courses and different training modules organized by his school for these trainees.

A group of 40 trainees demonstrated the skills being imparted to the commando’s at the conclusion of the parade.

Constable Rahul Sharma was adjudged all round Best Trainee and was granted out of turn promotion. He was decorated with SgCt. rank on the spot by Governor and DGP. Constable Sushil Kumar and Narinder Singh were declared 2nd and 3rd All Round Best and were awarded with Commendation Certificate Class I along with cash reward of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500 respectively. Constable Sushil Kumar, Constable Ashish Sudan and Constable Sandeep Sharma secured 1st positions in Indoor, Outdoor and Range classification respectively and were also awarded cash reward of Rs 7,500 each along with the commendation certificate Class-I. Parade Commanders Sahil Kumar and Rajesh Singh were also awarded with cash reward of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 along with Commendation Certificate.