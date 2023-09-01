JKP, JKB Sign MoU; Bank To Provide Preferential Banking Services And Benefits To J&K Police Personnel

JK Bank to pay Rs 15 lac to NoK of JK Police martyrs and 6 lac to NoK martyr SPOs

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Jammu and Kashmir Bank today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein the bank will provide enhanced preferential banking services and benefits to the J&K Police personnel and NoK, wards of J&K Police martyrs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Signh and MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash here at Police Headquarters today in presence of top officers and Executives of J&K Police and J&K Bank.

While addressing the gathering, the DGP thanked MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash for extending enhanced services to the JK Police Pariwar. He also appreciated ADGP Headquarters and his team for its efforts in making this MoU possible. He said that it has been the commitment of J&K Police to hold the hands of families of martyrs firmly and added that JK bank under this new MoU extending preferential banking services and benefits to families of J&K Police martyrs as also to the families of martyr SPOs is a welcome step. He highlighted the role and efforts of J&K Police for strengthening peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He said like JK Police, JK bank has its footprints everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir and added that both the institutions have pivotal responsibility for peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that the bank would extend more benefits to the members of police Parwar including the retired police personnel in future. He informed that while signing the MoU all the DDOs are witnessing the ceremony aimed to ensure all members of J&K Police would get benefitted from it.

MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash at the very outset of his address paid rich tributes to the J&K Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that J&K Police has been working day in and day out to secure the lives of the people and added that JK bank has also been working in a mission mode for economic development of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that because of the improvement in the overall security scenario, the banking sector has also benefited as its business has increased. He expressed gratitude to JK Police for providing its security and support to the JK bank. He said J&K bank with J&K Police would continue its mission for peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that J&K bank over the years has been sharing cordial and close relations with JK Police and this time JK bank has come up with enhanced banking benefits for JK Police personnel. He extended his gratitude to the J&K Police Pariwar for its service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for the country.

In his welcome address, the ADGP headquarters while thanking J&K Bank for extending enhanced benefits to the JK Police personnel including SPOs and families of martyrs said that we are witnessing Naya Jammu and Kashmir in terms of peace and development. He said that JK Police has been playing pivotal role in strengthening peace and JK bank has been instrumental in speeding up the developmental process in J&K. He also briefed about the benefits being extended to JK Police personnel and families of martyrs under this MoU.

Ashutosh Sareen General Manager gave powerpoint presentation regarding the MoU while AIG (Welfare) PHQ Abhishek Mahajan conducted the proceeding of the ceremony.

By virtue of this MoU, the bank will provide Rs 15.00 lacs to NoK of Police martyrs, Rs 15.00 lacs to Police Personnel who become permanently totally disabled, Rs 7.50 lacs to Police Personnel who become permanently partially disabled, Rs 6.00 lacs to NOK of SPO martyrs, Rs 06.00 lacs to SPOs who become permanently totally disabled,