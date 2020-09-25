JKGPA celebrates World Pharmacist Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: J&K Government Pharmacist Association (JKGPA) here today celebrated World Pharmacist Day under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan, Member Pharmacy Council of India and Association president.

Addressing the gathering, Sudan highlighted the role of a pharmacist in patient care and said that a pharmacist work as bridge between a doctor and a patient.

He urged the pharmacists to take a pledge on this auspicious day to serve suffering humanity with utmost dedication and extended warm greeting to all the members of pharmacist community.

Sudan said that pharmacists are an important part of health care system and they will keep on doing exemplary work during the current testing time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together we will defeat the virus,” he maintained adding that this special day was established by the International Pharmaceutical Federation which developed the theme for the year 2020 as ‘Transforming Global Health’.

A handout stated that in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and death of a pharmacist during COVID-19 pandemic, the Duty Association has curtailed the programme of World Pharmacist Day.

Guest of the programme was Iqbal Palla, Assistant Drug Controller and Surinder Mohan Tikku, Assistant Drug Controller (HQ), Jammu.

Ch. Jarnail Singh, working president JKGPA; Kamal Jit Sawhney, General Secretary; S.R.P Singh, Bharat Bushan Bhagat, Shafkat Hussein, S. Harpal Singh, S. Darminder Singh, S. Mela Singh, Raman Anand, Jugal Bakshi and others were also present on the occasion.