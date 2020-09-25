14 persons including 5 women die in Jammu, Govt official among 2 in Ladakh

30 from Channi, 23 Muthi, 13 SICOP, 8 in New Plots +ve

*10 prisoners, SHO, 9 more docs infected by Corona

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 25: Fourteen more Corona casualties, five of them women, were reported from the Jammu region while 684 persons, 240 in Jammu district alone, tested positive for the virus today including 10 prisoners from District Jail Kathua, SHO in Poonch district, 27 workers of private Railway companies in Ramnagar and nine doctors.

Of 14 fatalities today, five were reported from Jammu district, three Udhampur, two Poonch and one each in Kishtwar, Kathua, Doda and Samba districts.

As many as 237 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). They include 30 from Channi Rama, 23 Muthi Gaon, five SICOP Gangyal, eight Gangyal Industrial SICOP, six each from Ram Vihar, Rajpura and Rajeev Nagar, seven Gangyal Laxmi Products, eight New Plots, five New Rolling Mills Gangyal, two Steel Rolling Mill, three Poonch House, six AG office, one AG Accounts Office, six Bhalwal Panchayat Ghar Purkhoo Camp and four from Tawi Mahal.

The positives from rural areas include three from Jagti, 12 Akhnoor, seven Bishnah, two Dansal, seven Kot Bhalwal, two Marh, 12 Pallanwalla, 11 RS Pura and five Sohanjana.

A 71-year-old man from Preet Nagar Digiana in Jammu district died of COVID related ailments while being shifted to Ludhiana from Jammu and a 65-year-old woman from Nai Basti in Marh Gajansoo area died in the GMC Jammu of co-morbidity and Coronavirus.

A 58-year-old man from Janipura died at Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi where he was under treatment for some ailments and COVID. A 61-year-old woman from Subash Nagar who was under treatment at Narayana Hospital Katra and positive for pathogen died there while 74-year-old woman from Channi Himmat died of the virus in the GMC Jammu as she had no other ailments.

A 65-year-old man from Kamsar in Poonch district died in the GMC Jammu of COVID-19. He was symptomatic. A 72-year-old man from near Degree College Poonch died on way to the GMC Jammu where he was referred from the District Hospital. He was co-morbid and positive for the virus, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

A 54-year-old man from Bharat Nagar Jakhaini in Udhampur district who was suffering from brain tumour and was positive for COVID-19 died in the GMC Jammu while a 62-year-old man from Ramnagar in the same district, who runs a Chemist shop, succumbed to the virus and other ailments in GMC Jammu. Family of the Ramnagar man protested outside the GMC Jammu alleging that he died due to negligence of the doctors.

A 68-year-old man from Kishtwar town died in the District Hospital due to acute respiratory distress, bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and COVID, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas said.

A 61-year-old woman from Ward No. 2 in Samba district died of diabetes, hypertension and COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu while a 67-year-old woman from Bhaderwah in Doda district died in the Sub District Hospital due to co-morbidities and virus.

An 88-year-old man from village Barwal in Kathua district died of multiple ailments and virus.

Meanwhile, among 37 positives cases in Kathua district, 10 were prisoners from the District Jail, Deputy Commissioner OP Bhagat said.

Only yesterday, 41 prisoners had tested positive in Dhangri Sub Jail at Rajouri district.

Of 48 new Corona cases in Ramban district, 27 were workers of private companies engaged in the construction of Railway works.

Poonch district reported 61 new Corona cases including the SHO of Loran Police Station and a constable. The positives include 11 from Poonch town, 27 Surankote, 20 Mendhar, three Mandi and two travelers.

Among 32 COVID-19 cases of Reasi district, three were workers of AFCON company working on construction of rail track, one Government employee, a GREF staffer and rest locals.

Rajouri district has reported 68 new cases of Coronavirus. They include 26 from Rajouri town, 15 Kalakote, 10 Kandi, eight Thanna Mandi, four each Darhal and Nowshera and one Sunderbani.

As many as 805 persons today recovered from the virus, 526 in Jammu district, 74 Doda, 69 Kathua, 49 Rajouri, 29 Samba, 21 Ramban, 14 Poonch, 13 Kishtwar and 10 in Reasi district.

Jammu region now has 26,114 Corona cases, as per the official figures. Of them, 11020 are active cases while 14800 have recovered. There were 294 Corona casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported two more Corona casualties including a Government official and 56 fresh cases.

A 46-year-old Government employee and 65-year-old man succumbed to Coronavirus in Kargil district taking deaths tally to 56—23 in Leh and 33 in Kargil.

Among 56 new cases, 48 were reported from Leh and eight Kargil district.

Ladakh now has 4025 Corona cases. Of them, only 998 are active positives while there have been 2971 recoveries.