Four persons involved in snatching, theft cases arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Four persons involved in snatching and theft cases have been arrested by Bakshi Nagar Police.

Click here to watch video

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Jammu PD Nitya while interacting with media persons, here today.

Divulging the details, SP informed that on September 21 this year, Deepak Makhyal, son of Keemal Lal lodged a complaint with Police Station Bakshi Nagar stating that some unknown persons intercepted his cash officer Neeraj Manhas near cremation ground Shakti Nagar and snatched the bag containing cash around Rs 20,12,030 which was collected from customers Monalisa, Instakart and Nippon.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 150/2020 under Section 382 IPC was registered at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Bakshi Nagar Police Station analysed several CCTV footages and gathered technical evidences on the basis of which, a bike bearing registration number JK21-6950 was found involved in the snatching.

SP informed that several suspects were round up and during interrogation, one of the suspects identified as Rishab, son of Vijay Kumar of Toph Sherkhania confessed his involvement and narrated the whole conspiracy.

“It was found that cash officer Neeraj Manhas, son of Subash Singh of Nagbani conspired the snatching incident”, SP said, adding that he was also arrested by the police.

Snatched cash amounting to Rs 13,04,730 was recovered from the accused persons, SP stated.

“Neeraj Manhas is addicted to gambling and had conspired the snatching incident to get the money for gambling needs, which was successfully unearthed by the Police”, SP PD Nitya informed.

In another case, a complaint was lodged by Monika Kohli, wife of Ravi Kohli of Last Morh Gandhi Nagar with Police Station Bakshi Nagar stating that an unidentified person has snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and Rs 35,000 cash.

“Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 147/2020 under Section 382 IPC was registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar and the accused identified as Aman Sharma alias Mussa, son of Joginder Sharma of Rani Mandir Jewel was arrested along with stolen cash and 13 other mobile phones, which he had snatched from different areas of the Jammu. The accused is a drug addict and has increased the snatching incidents to collect money for drug abuse”, SP PD Nitya maintained.

She further said that a case under FIR Number 151/2020 under Section 379 IPC was registered at Police Station on the complaint of Mohan Lal, son of Shiv Ram of Rehari regarding theft of his mobile phone from GMC Hospital.

“A thief identified as Jyoti Parkash, son of Rattan of Ustad Mohalla was arrested and five mobile phones valuing about Rs 70,000 were recovered from his possession. He is also a drug addict and started stealing cell phones to get money for drug abuse”, SP City added.

Further questioning of the arrested persons is going on, SP asserted.

Police team led by SHO Bakshi Nagar Inspector Manjeet Singh made the arrests under the supervision of SDPO West Amit Sharma, SP City PD Nitya and SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil.